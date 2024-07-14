Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Former US President Donald Trump, who is poised to become the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, thanked God for saving his life this weekend in a statement issued less than 24 hours after someone tried, and failed, to kill him.

Former US President Donald Trump Shot at Pennsylvania Rally

Advertisement





Multiple explosive materials were later found in the vehicle belonging to the would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, The Wall Street Journal reported. Bomb-making materials were also found in his home. The gun he used, an “AR-type weapon,” was purchased by Crook’s father, according to the report.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump wrote.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Incumbent President Joe Biden also issued an update about the attempted assassination, which took place early Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” the 46th President said after having been briefed on the incident.

“I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety.”

One man in the crowd that had come to hear Trump speak was killed by the shooter, and two others in the audience were seriously wounded. The would-be assassin, who was firing from the roof of a building about 140 meters (about 460 feet) away, was killed by a Secret Service agent.

In a prior statement released shortly after the incident, Trump thanked the agents who surrounded him on the stage after shots rang out, and offered his condolences to the family of the man in the audience who was shot and killed by the would-be assassin.

Trump’s wife, the former First Lady Melania, also issued a statement on Sunday, saying “the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.

From Melania Trump @MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/ZCnNe4Xxsz — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

“When I watched this violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy,” her statement continued. “Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: