Technology Issues

Dear Dr. Yael,

I started a new business and am Baruch Hashem doing well, but I struggle with technology and I have problems with my website. I really drive myself crazy, spending hours to figure out technical problems. I am so happy with my own business, but I do not know if it’s worth it with all of the stress of technology. I just do not think I’ll be successful without the technology push, so I keep at it. What can I do to help me get through this new stressor? I want to continue my business, but it has started to take a toll on my mental health.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

First of all, mazel tov on your new business. Your issue is twofold. You seem to need some help managing the stress that comes along with a new business, and it appears that you will also benefit from some help with managing your technology issues. Anxiety and stress can completely overtake us, but in order to fight the anxiety, you have to take control of it. Anxiety thrives on itself, meaning the more you let it take over, the stronger it gets. The trick to managing anxiety is shutting it down as soon as possible. Thought stopping/thought replacing is one of the most effective tools to stop anxiety. Instead of telling yourself your business will fail because you’re having trouble with technology, replace that thought with “my business will thrive and I will get help with the technology to help me do even better!” Deep breathing, done correctly, as well as getting enough sleep and exercise (self-care) will help you reduce your anxiety as well.

Regarding your issues with technology, I understand your dilemma, and I, personally, struggle with technology as well. I hired a young, high tech person who has helped me with my website and helps me often with technology. He is very bright and can even log into my computer when I am faced with technological problems. I asked him to help me respond to the technological aspect of your question and he sent me the following response:

Congratulations! You have decided to start a business and feel pumped, but you realized that marketing yourself is a big role in getting clients. As you noted above, having a website so that others can see who you are and what you do is very important

But, knowing where to start has you stumped. There are a plethora of ways you can go about creating that portfolio or shopping website. As you go further in your internet search the do-it-yourself websites seem enticing. The “easy and quick startup” together with the low monthly costs really appeals to you! After all, saving money is a good idea when starting your business.

But doing it yourself is not really the easiest way to go and is often not the smartest option. Once you sign up and sit down to start designing your website, it can be overwhelming. There are a lot of complexities within a website, starting with designing it to be user friendly to SEO (search engine optimization). Many have lost revenue by not hiring a professional web developer and instead trying to do it themselves.

A professional web developer, like myself, will walk you through all of the options and assess your wants and needs from top to bottom. Even small things, such as image sizes, will make a huge difference in customer acquisition. They can even do fully custom designs which will make your website standout from the rest. Another great reason to hire a web developer is that they can create custom features.

Of course, hiring a developer does cost more initially, but in the end it is absolutely worth it. You can relax and focus on the parts of the business you are good at while knowing your website will be done right and will be taken care of by a professional.

