Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Opening Windows of Opportunities for All Learners

Do you ever wonder where our children will end up in 10 years from now? What about 20 or 30? There are endless possibilities that life presents and one of the roles of education and educators is to prepare children for those opportunities. That’s where we, at Integrative Spot, come in. Every child deserves to have chances to succeed, grow, and thrive, no matter the direction they choose.

How do we achieve our goals?

In order to better prepare our children for lifelong skills, we collaborate and partner with schools to develop intentional sets of choices that will anchor student learning. Through supporting administrators, curriculum coordinators, and teachers, we are ensuring that all children will master the skill set regardless of their learning journey.

Textbooks can allow teachers to have a basis for their curriculum, but it is not a curriculum in and of itself. A curriculum consists not only of the text or the content, but also the skills, applications, strategies, and assessments related to the content. Therefore, curriculum is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. At Integrative Spot, we help the school create curriculum in order to fit the needs of the students. We understand local, state, and national guidelines and align those with the school mission and values.

What does our process look like? Which services to we provide?

Building curricula for a Preschool-Grade 12 is no small task. We work with every budget, coordinating with the administration to ensure that goals are met, while providing educational resources, necessary strategies, and analyzing student learning to identify next steps in instruction. Ultimately, Integrative Spot creates a progression of skills that align from grade to grade across student’s learning journey. With this curriculum map, schools are able to ensure that there is a scaffolded curriculum where skills align across grades, classes, and subject areas.

Our process is simple and professional, as illustrated below.

In order to build a true partnership with you, we work with every school budget and can accept government and title funding in order to facilitate this process.

We encourage you to reach out to us at Integrative Spot to ensure that your school has a vibrant secular curriculum consistent with your values.