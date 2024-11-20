Photo Credit: Saull Jay Singer

The U.N. At The Time Of Israel’s Founding

Although the United Nations has proven itself beyond any reasonable doubt to be a reliably implacable enemy of Israel, there were two seminal events at the time of the founding of modern Israel where the U.N. not only supported Israel but, indeed, also facilitated its birth and its acceptance as one of the nations of the world: first, the 1947 Partition Plan that created a Jewish State in Eretz Yisrael and, second, the admission of Israel as a U.N. member in 1949. I present here some of the historic original United Nations documents from my collection related to these seminal events.

On Saturday, November 29, 1947, a 2,000-year-old dream became reality when the United Nations General Assembly voted on Resolution 181 and adopted a plan to partition the British Mandate into two states, one Jewish and one Arab. Although Israel celebrates Yom Haatzmaut, its Independence Day, on the 5th of Iyar – which fell on May 14th in 1948, when the new Jewish state was formally declared – the U.N. vote was considered by many at the time as marking the rebirth of a Jewish state.

My parents, who were strictly Orthodox, joined many others in keeping their radios on that Shabbat, and I can still remember my father’s eyes watering whenever he described his emotions when the announcement of the final 33-13 vote came over the radio. The historic vote was followed with unmatched excitement by Jews around the world, and news of the vote brought tens of thousands of people out onto the streets to dance and celebrate the great moment.

Many believing Jews contemplated the birth of Israel in messianic terms as reshit semichat geulatenu (“the initial sprouting of our ultimate redemption”) and, indeed, this is the very phrase used in the Tefillah L’Shalom Medinat Yisrael (Prayer for the Welfare of the State of Israel) that we recite every Shabbat.

Exhibited here is a November 29, 1947 voting sheet on the United Nations vote on Resolution 181, which called for the partition of Eretz Yisrael into a Jewish state and an Arab state, signed by twenty world-class notables:

Harry Truman, President of the United States

Chaim Weizmann, President of Israel (Hebrew)

David Ben Gurion, Prime Minister of Israel (Hebrew)

Abba Eban, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States (both Hebrew and English)

Rav Yitzchak Halevi Herzog, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi (both Hebrew and English)

Moshe Sharett, then Minister of Foreign Affairs (both Hebrew and English)

Golda (Meir) Meyerson, then Head Political Deputy of the Jewish Agency (Hebrew)

Stephen W. Wise, rabbinic leader of American Reform Judaism (English)

Abba Hillel Silver, American Rabbi and Zionist leader (English)

Nachum Goldman, Leading Zionist and founder of the WJC (English)

Emanuel Newman, founder of the American Palestine Committee (English)

Eliezer Kaplan, Minister of Finance (English)

Ralph Bunche, American diplomat and Mideast mediator (English)

James McDonald, first American Ambassador to Israel (English)

General Yaakov Dori, IDF first Chief of the General Staff (Hebrew)

Trygve Lie, U.N. Secretary-General (English)

Eleanor Roosevelt, as American Delegate to the U.N. General Assembly (English)

(There are three signatures that I do not recognize, and I invite knowledgeable readers to contact me at the email below this article if they can identify one or more of them.)

The tally accurately shows 33 for, 13 against, 10 abstentions, and 1 absence.

The 37 nations that approved Israel’s admission:

Australia Netherlands

Belgium New Zealand

Bolivia Nicaragua

Brazil Norway

Byelorussian, S.S.R. Panama

Canada Paraguay

Costa Rica Peru

Czechoslovakia Philippines

Denmark Poland

Dominican Republic Sweden

Ecuador Ukrainian S.S.R.

France Union of South Africa

Guatemala United States

Haiti U.S.S.R.

Iceland Uruguay

Liberia Venezuela

Luxemburg

The thirteen nations against:

Afghanistan Lebanon

Cuba Pakistan

Egypt Saudi Arabia

Greece Syria

India Turkey

Iran Yemen

Iraq

The nine abstentions:

Argentina Ethiopia

Chile Honduras

China Mexico

Colombia United Kingdom

El Salvador Yugoslavia

The one absence:

Siam

The American Ambassador to the United Nations who voted in favor of recognizing Israel was Warren Austin, who served in that capacity from 1947-1953. Interestingly, he was appointed by President Truman in June 1946, but he could not then assume his post because of a provision in the U.S. constitution barring a member of Congress from accepting an office created during his term (Austin was then serving as Senator from Vermont).

In discussing the Arab-Israeli conflict, Austin allegedly committed a humorous and undiplomatic faux pas when he announced, “I hope Arabs and Jews will settle their differences in a truly Christian spirit.” His deputy later claimed that Austin was misquoted by the press (“fake news?”); that Austin was merely attempting to communicate his love as a Christian for peace; and that he would never act with prejudice to either Muslims or Jews.

* * * * *

During the years after Israel declared its independence and became a state, its international relations with other countries were hampered by its lack of membership in the United Nations, and the leaders of the new government therefore underscored the importance of Israel taking its place as a sovereign nation in the U.N. However, many factors thwarted Israel’s acceptance, including the fact that its borders were neither established nor internationally recognized, mostly because it was still at war with Arab countries – all of whom were U.N. members and had votes in the General Assembly.

Nonetheless, Israeli leaders wasted no time. On May 15, 1948 – one day after it declared its independence as a Jewish State – it filed an application for U.N. membership. Citing Israel’s alleged “inability to prove its viability as a state,” however, the Admissions Committee declined to support the application, which was subsequently rejected by the Security Council.

Israel filed a second application about half a year later but it, too, was rejected on December 17, 1948, this time by the Security Council on a 5-1 vote. Five countries voted “for” (Argentina, Colombia, the Soviet Union, Ukraine, and the U.S.); one voted “against” (Syria); and five member-nations abstained (Belgium, Britain, Canada, China and France).

After its 1949 elections, Israel filed yet a third application for membership, and this time the request was approved by the Security Council on March 4, 1949 by a 9-1 vote: China, France, United States, Soviet Union, Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Norway, and Ukraine voted in favor. Egypt was the sole “no” vote – its U.N. representative characterized even the possibility of Israel’s recognition as “an affront to humanity and a sacrilege to the Organization which we are supposed to represent” – and Great Britain abstained.

But even having successfully passed through the gates of the Admissions Committee and the Security Council, Israel was not yet a U.N. member because admission had to be ultimately approved by the General Assembly. The first step in this process was an examination of the issue by a U.N. Ad Hoc Committee, which was given jurisdiction over Israel’s application by the General Assembly on May 2, 1949 (see exhibit). Upon motion by El Salvador, Israel was invited to address the Ad Hoc Committee, and Australia and Denmark offered amendments that revised the El Salvadorian resolution to facilitate the invitation of an Israeli representative.

Argentina introduced a resolution inviting the Holy See to submit a report on guarantees it considered necessary for the protection of the holy places and to safeguard free access of Christians there. How ironic that some member-nations were concerned about Israel’s protection of Christian holy places, when history has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that Israel’s respect for, and protection of, the holy places of all religious faiths is second to none.

Adding to the irony, Saudi Arabia, concerned with the protection of Muslim sites in Eretz Yisrael, demanded that an invitation also be extended to the Muslim religious authorities, as represented by the Supreme Council of the Ulema Al-Azha, and Iraq requested an “advisory opinion” from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s right to even be considered for membership as a legitimate state. Lebanon introduced a resolution that Israel’s application not be considered until it agrees to the internationalization of Jerusalem and to the right of all Arab “refugees” (who fled Eretz Yisrael at the order of the invading Arab armies and were promised a glorious return after the murder of every last Jew in Eretz Yisrael) to return to “their” land.

The odds against Israel seemed daunting, and many experts believe that it never would have made it through the Ad Hoc Committee (and ultimately, through the General Assembly) but for a passionate two-plus hour speech on May 5, 1949 by Abba Eban, Israel’s designee, to plead its cause.

Eban, who went on to become Israel’s first U.N. Ambassador, argued passionately that while the Partition Plan did call for the internationalization of Jerusalem, the Arabs had breached the terms of that Plan through their savagery, bloodshed, and acts of war, and that it was therefore no longer binding on Israel. He assured the Committee that while Israel would certainly protect the holy places in Jerusalem, it would not relinquish civilian control over its part of the city. As to the so-called “refugees,” Eban stated that while Israel is willing to cooperate in working toward a solution, that effort would have to depend on the formal establishment of peace and formal relations between Israel and its neighboring Arab states.

Though some member-nations objected to Eban’s presentation, including notably Iraq and Yemen, who accused him of deception and mendacity, the speech is widely seen as an important final diplomatic push that led to Israel’s U.N. membership. For example, Roberto Urdaneta Arbelaez, the Colombian U.N. ambassador (he later served as president of Colombia), announced that Eban’s presentation had “cleared up a number of important points” so that he could support Israel’s admission, and the Cuban delegate praised Eban and announced that Israel’s representative had convinced him to back Israel’s application.

Exhibited above is the General Assembly’s formal Agenda for its May 10, 1949 session at the General Assembly Hall in Flushing Meadow, N.Y. The third agenda item (which I have highlighted with a red arrow) is Application of Israel for Admission to Membership in the United Nations: Report of the ad hoc Political Committee.

Exhibited here are the first and last pages of the Ad Hoc Committee’s May 10, 1949 Report to the General Assembly, which concludes:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Having received the report of the Security Council on the application of Israel for membership in the United Nations,

Noting that, in the judgment of the Security Council, Israel is a peace-loving State and is able and willing to carry out the obligations contained in the Charter,

Noting that the Security Council has recommended to the General Assembly that it admit Israel to membership in the United Nations,

Noting furthermore the declaration by the State of Israel that it “unreservedly accepts the obligations of the United Nations Charter and undertakes to honour them from the day when it becomes a Member of the United Nations,”

Recalling its resolutions of 29 November 1947 and 11 December 1948 and taking note of the declarations and explanations made by the representatives of the Government of Israel before the Ad Hoc Political Committee in respect of the implementation of the said resolutions,

The General Assembly ,

Acting in discharge of its functions under Article 4 of the Charter and rule 125 of its rules of procedure,

Decides that Israel is a peace-loving State which accepts the obligations contained in the Charter and is able and willing to carry out those obligations; Decides to admit Israel to membership in the United Nations.

The next day, on May 11, 1949, the General Assembly held a formal vote and adopted General Assembly Resolution 273, admitting Israel as a member state and making it the 59th member of the United Nations. The vote was 37-12 in favor with 9 abstentions, satisfying the two-thirds requirement.

Finally, exhibited here is the official U.N. first page of the powerful address delivered by Moshe Sharett, then Israel’s Minister for Foreign Affairs (and later Prime Minister), to the U.N. General Assembly on May 11, 1949. One of the most beautiful discourses that I have ever read, space limitations unfortunately permit me to reproduce only the first page, but I highly recommend that readers take the opportunity to read the entire speech, some highlights of which I reproduce here:

This is a great moment for the State of Israel. It is a great moment for the Jewish people throughout the world. One is uplifted by the vision it reveals for the future. The admission of Israel to this Assembly is the consummation of a people’s transition from political anonymity; from inferior to equal status; from mere passive protest to active responsibility; from exclusion to membership in the family of nations. At this historic juncture our first thoughts turn to our fellow Jews in all countries… But from this lofty international tribune our fervent wishes go out to all Jews for their security, dignified existence and equality of rights everywhere. Israel is deeply and reverently conscious of its mission in Jewish life. It will strive to keep the Jewish name high and to live up to the noble record of Jewish tradition. Israel will regard it as a most sacred trust to keep its doors open to all Jews who need a home…. Mr. President, the Jewish State arose because, in the words of Theodor Herzl, who in his prophetic sight envisioned its creation fifty years ago, it has become a world necessity. Two historic trends emerged to bring it about in our time: catastrophe in Europe and achievement of Zion. At no stage in the tribulations of the Jewish people was its basic insecurity more tragically revealed than in the last World War when three out of every four Jews in Europe – one out of every three Jews in the world – were put to death… The pursuit of peace is a treasured part of the Jewish heritage. The ideal of peace will guide Israel in shaping the relations between State and citizen, between man and his neighbor, between the State and other countries. Israel yearns for peace both in its own vital interest and out of its concern for the survival of the Jewish people… [Israel’s pledge to cooperate with all nations to promote universal peace and progress] becomes an earnest and urgent appeal when addressed to our closest neighbors – the Arab States and other nations of the Middle East. Israel is deeply aware of the common destiny uniting it with them forever. Once our own place and status have been secured, we have no higher ambition or more urgent task than to attain a relationship of good neighborliness and friendly collaboration with the peoples of that vital area… Mr. President and Fellow Delegates: Whatever share we may have in the counsels of the United Nations will be devoted wholly to strengthening peace in the world, to furthering the brotherhood of peoples and to safeguarding the equality and dignity of men… We enter this Assembly, which represents the statesmanship of the world, in a spirit of humility, anxious for guidance and enlightenment. We hope that our ability to learn may be enhanced by the ancient teachings and age-old aspirations of the Jewish people. May it be recalled that it was the prophets of Israel who bequeathed to the world the vision of a time when “nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore” and that on the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar our people pray for the day when all the peoples of the earth shall unite in one fraternity to seek the salvation of mankind.

