Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Israel Defense Forces Maj. (res.) Ze’ev Erlich, 71, a renowned scholar of the Land of Israel, was killed by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, the Binyamin Regional Council announced on Wednesday evening.

“Jabo Erlich, 71, a reservist, joined IDF forces operating in Southern Lebanon. He was a prominent researcher in the field of research into the Land of Israel and its settlement,” the council confirmed in a statement.

Advertisement





Erlich is the oldest member of the IDF to be killed in the war that was initiated by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of the northwestern Negev.

“We are shocked by Jabo’s departure,” stated council head Israel Ganz, describing the slain IDF reservist as “a man whose name was a symbol for knowledge and love of the land” and one of the founders of the community of Ofra in the Binyamin region of central Samaria.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, Erlich entered the Land of the Cedars as a civilian alongside IDF soldiers. The report said he was killed when terrorists opened fire at him at an archeological site. An additional soldier was also killed in the attack. His family was notified, but his name has not yet been released.

According to some soldiers, commanders would regularly use Erlich’s expertise in the field to map out areas and understand the tactical topography they were fighting in.

מקבל עוד ועוד עדויות מלוחמים שמספרים איך ז'אבו ארליך התלווה בקביעות למפקדי צה"ל באזורי סיכון. כמומחה שטח, עשרות מפקדים נעזרו בו לפי העדויות במיפוי של קרקע, בהבנת המרחב ובתכנון לחימה והגנה.

רואה את שטף הרעל שכבר רץ כאן סביב האירוע. הייתי נזהר מאוד עד לבירור מעמיק יותר — שחר גליק Shahar Glick (@glick_sh) November 20, 2024

The Hezbollah terror attack was said to have taken place at a historic fortress roughly four miles from the Jewish state’s northern border. According to Channel 12‘s Amit Segal, who grew up with Erlich in Ofra, he was shot at the Shrine of the Prophet Shimon in the village of Shama.

Though Erlich was not active in reserve service, the IDF’s Personnel Directorate reportedly decided to recognize him as a fallen soldier. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit did not immediately confirm the report to JNS.

We are heartbroken to announce the death of Israeli researcher Ze'ev Erlich (71), who was accompanying IDF troops and killed during the current operation against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. The IDF is investigating the incident as reports indicate he entered Lebanon without… pic.twitter.com/eD8pzzp6b5 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 20, 2024

Share this article on WhatsApp: