Photo Credit: Israel Mizrahi

An interesting document I sold this week was an autograph handwritten letter written by Rabbi Yechezkel HaLevi Landau (8 October 1713 – 29 April 1793), best known by the name of his magnum opus, the Noda Beyehuda. While rabbinical letters are generally torah related in nature, it is a delight to see a document such as this, which provide insight into the mundane aspects of their career.

The document was written by the Noda Beyehuda, to his employers, the parnassim (community leaders) of Prague, confirming receipt for his salary as Chief Rabbi of the city.

Rough translation of the text of the manuscript:

“Koitungfuri [receipt for] 75 zehuvim received from [the (lay) leadership] of our community

Paid to me for my salary as agreed, for a quarter of a year through this past August

Signed on 1784 ( chronongram), Prague,

HaK’ Yechezkel”

The tenure of his rabbinate in Prague was exceptionally long, from 1755, through his passing in 1793. R. Y. Landau was born in Opatów, Poland, to a family that traced its lineage back to Rashi, and attended yeshiva at Ludmir and Brody. In Brody, he was appointed dayan (rabbinical judge) in 1734.

In 1745 R. Landau became rabbi of Yampol. While in Yampol, he attempted to mediate between Rabbi Jacob Emden and Rabbi Jonathan Eybeschütz, an argument that threatened to tear apart the entire Jewish world in Central Europe – “The Emden-Eybeschütz Controversy” – that had disrupted Jewish communal life for many years. R. Emden had accused R. Eybeschuetz of being a crypto Sabbatean, primarily based on amulets R. Eybeschuetz had written, which R. Emden believed contained Sabbatean kabbalah. The Noda Beyehuda proposed a compromise, in which all amulets allegedly written by R. Eybeschuetz would be hidden away, and R. Eybeschuetz would accept to refrain from producing any amulets in the future. Furthermore, all accusations against R. Eybeschuetz would stop, and no further polemics would be published. Unfortunately, the attempts to calm the two factions had only limited success and the debate still occupies the minds of many a scholar today.

Landau’s role in the Emden – Eybeschuetz controversy brought him to the attention of the community of Prague – where, in 1755, he was appointed rabbi. Landau was highly esteemed not only by the community, but also by others; and he stood high in favor in government circles. Thus, in addition to his rabbinical tasks, he was able to intercede with the government on various occasions when anti-Semitic measures had been introduced.