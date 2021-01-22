Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Following the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Persian Jews were legally prevented from importing Jewish books from Israel or the United States, the two main centers of Hebrew printing.

As Persian Jews lacked much of a printing press of its own, Morocco became the only country that still had an active Hebrew press that was not under an Iranian trade embargo.

I recently found a siddur that reflects this history. Published in Casablanca in 1962, it was exported to Iran as is evident from the several stamps of the Otzar Hatorah school in Tehran, which was part of a network of schools founded by Isaac Shalom, an American Jewish lay leader of the Syrian Jewish community of New York.