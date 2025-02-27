Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Here’s how I think President Trump came up with his Gaza plan.

While leafing through his daughter Ivanka’s copy of The Jewish Press, he noticed all of those enticing Pesach hotel ads in great locations. “Why not Passover in Gaza, it’s right along the Mediterranean,” the Prez thought. “If I build it, they will come.”

So don’t be surprised if a couple of years from now we’ll see a big ad in these pages for “Pesach at the Trump Terranean Hotel,” in Gaza.

On his very first day as Secretary of Defense for the United States, Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon with veteran Air Force General C. Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in full uniform decorated by an impressive career full of medals and ribbons. Brown, a man of color, looked even more distinguished as his hair was turning white.

But my eyes soon locked on the burly looking, black-bearded bald guy behind Hegseth. He was dreideling around in all directions like a good bodyguard would and I quickly noticed something black on his bald head. Luckily, I was taping the NBC 6:30 newscast and quickly hit rewind and watched the bodyguard’s movements three times.

Yes, the black thing on his head was a kosher-sized kippah. I saw the same thing on CBS News and ABC, as I tape all three half hour broadcasts to watch when I come back from shul. Good thing about taping it is that you can speed up some segments and the commercials and watch some of the Israel coverage a second time.

The bodyguard was probably working for CID, Criminal Investigation Division of the military, which is in charge of protection of Pentagon officials.

A couple of weeks ago a producer from Fox used some contacts in Detroit to get in touch with me. She wanted to fly to West Palm Beach, where I hibernate in the winter, to film and interview me for a national program that will air on Fox Nation.

The subject was Hank Greenberg, the best Jewish ballplayer and biggest Jewish hero in the last century. The producer, a thirtyish smart, competent woman, prodded me to talk about what Greenberg meant to the Detroit Jewish community and his impact on the national Jewish population.

She read some articles I wrote about Greenberg on line and realized I spent a lot of time with him when he came to Detroit in June of 1983 when the Tigers retired his uniform number on a beautiful sunny, Sunday between games of a doubleheader.

It was my most memorable day in baseball as I had the time to ask Hank many questions and be on the field for the ceremony taking pictures for the Greenberg family. During my Fox interview I pointed out many facts that many overlook, such as history unfolding during his playing career. Greenberg began his playing career with the Detroit Tigers in 1933, the same year as Hitler, leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party, became chancellor of Germany.

I also spoke about Greenberg’s military career serving in the armed forces for over four years and his return to stardom in 1945, the year Hitler committed suicide. I’ll let you know when the program is ready for airing. I want to see if I look as old on television as I do when I look in the mirror.

Alex Bregman has a .272 career batting average. But – get this, fellow fans – Breggie has a .375 career average at Fenway Park. The Red Sox-Yankees games this year will be real battles as the BoSox also shored up their starting pitching and bullpen. Boston has the best minor league system according to some experts. Some say Detroit does. I expect Boston, New York and Detroit to make the post-season playoffs.

If you recall, the Tigers were the hottest team in baseball over the last six weeks of the season ad did quite well in the post-season. The youngest team in the league added experience and some good pitchers over the winter.

