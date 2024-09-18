Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“A summary of today’s lesson on being male or female: Your identity is based on how you feel; those feelings may shift and evolve; there are more than two genders; assuming otherwise is oppressive and sometimes dangerous.”

Dr. Miriam Grossman, MD, You’re Teaching My Child What? Chapter 7: Genderland, p.176.

It is difficult even to imagine a time and place in history when there has been such a vicious war on children as is going on now in America – not a physical war, but a psychological and spiritual war whose objectives are to destroy children’s innocence and to confuse them about their “gender identity” so as to make them vulnerable to pressure to become transgender. And the casualties in this war keep getting younger and younger. I offer as Exhibit A a three-part investigative series published on Townhall.com. Part One begins shockingly:

Tens of thousands of tax dollars, earmarked for ending gun violence in the nation’s crime-infested capital, were instead squandered on socially programming children as young as six years old to identify as ‘transgender’ – and even take steps towards ‘transitioning,’ according to a months-long Townhall investigation. These indoctrination efforts include a so-called ‘trans kids’ summer camp. Meet the Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League (SMYAL), doing business as “Supporting and Mentoring Young Advocates and Leaders,” a 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in the heart of Washington, D.C. [In] 2024, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs (acronymed “MOLGBTQA”) awarded SMYAL a $50,000 grant, the maximum amount allowed, to build out their LGBTQ after-school program on Capitol Hill for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Cloyingly called “Little SMYALs,” the K-8 program is divided into two age groups: “Unicorns” (ages six to nine) and “Rainbows” (ages 10 to 13).

Later in the article we learn about one of the “Unicorns,” an eight-year-old girl identified by the male alias “Daniel,” who was groomed into believing she’s a boy at the initiative of the “’trans man’ who manages Little SMYALs, ‘a non-binary educator.’” The grooming went so well that, as Mia Cathell writes, “Within weeks, with the support of her elementary school, the child’s parents had her ‘come out’ to her classmates as ‘transgender’ and talk about her ‘transition’ in front of the class.

“’But Daniel didn’t stop there!’ SMYAL wrote with unbridled glee, proud that they churned out a child activist, too. ‘He went on to do the same with three other classes. By finding the safety and community to truly embody his authentic self, Daniel – as a child under 9 years of age – felt empowered to step into a leadership role at his school, and help make it a better, safer place for himself, and other trans kids to follow.’”

One “non-binary” parent of a “trans four-year-old” who attended an annual trans fair even wrote an appreciative note, saying, “I can’t wait until [my child] ages into SMYAL programs for real.”

As evidence of their political connections, SMYAL’S previous youth director represented the organization at an Elton John concert on the South Lawn of the White House and exchanged praises with the Bidens, while her successor was chosen for a virtual White House panel on “transgender equality,” sharing the stage with then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Richard ‘Rachel’ Levine.

Part Two of the Townhall.com series described how the Children’s National Hospital, ranked fifth nationally among children’s hospitals and seventh in pediatric endocrinology, is promoting the transgender agenda in such chilling clinical detail that modesty dictates my not quoting from the article, even euphemistically.

Part Three went on to report, “A federally funded research project [by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an agency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is actively recruiting ‘transgender’ children to study the ‘mental health benefits’ of puberty blockers, as part of a nationwide push to reshape public policy on pediatric ‘gender care.’ Three major U.S. children’s hospitals, which all house gender clinics, are co-conducting this clinical study: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois; and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.” Children’s National Hospital is soliciting parents of children in Little SMYALS to provide participants.

Indeed, treating gender dysphoria with puberty blockers, cross-hormones, and surgical mutilation has become so widely accepted in the medical profession that the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have endorsed and promoted it, with the AMA actually recommending that birth certificates no longer specify the sex of the infant – better to wait for the child to grow up and decide for him/her/ze self what gender to be. Colorado is the latest state to adopt LGBTQ lessons for first-graders.

How did all this arise? In a recent video for Prager U., noted child psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman M.D. traced the origins of the transgender craze to a single 30-year-old Dutch study of just 55 patients with extreme gender dysphoria in early childhood which has never been replicated and was never intended to form the basis for treating all children with this condition.

Amazingly, the war on children extends to the womb. Consider that a bipartisan 2015 Minnesota law required reporting every abortion “that resulted in a born alive infant, what medical actions were taken to preserve the life of the infant, whether the infant survived, and the status, if known, of a surviving infant.” Mary Margaret Olohan reported on Daily Signal that at least eight babies born alive after an abortion were left to die. Only three of them even received comfort care. In response, the Minnesota legislature passed, and Governor Walz signed, a bill that removed the reporting requirement and replaced the wording “that measures be taken to preserve the baby’s ‘life and health’ and merely replac[ed] it with a nebulous requirement for ‘care.’” He also signed a measure that placed no time limit on when a fetus could be aborted, even up to full term, which placed Minnesota in the same category as the People’s Republic of China and North Korea, while virtually every European nation has a cutoff between 13 and 15 or 16 weeks of gestation.

Similarly, then-Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia, in an interview regarding state legislation to relax restrictions on third-trimester abortions, said “these are done with the consent of, obviously, the mother, with the consent of the physicians, more than one physician by the way. And it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that’s non-viable. So, in this particular example…[t]he infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So, I think this was really blown out of proportion…” The obvious difficulty here is that the statement “the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired” is ambiguous and admits the possibility of denying the baby life-preserving care.

Going a step further, in an article originally published in the Christian Research Journal, Scott Klusendorf wrote, “In 1993, ethicist Peter Singer shocked many Americans by suggesting that no newborn should be considered a person until 30 days after birth and that the attending physician should kill some disabled babies on the spot. Five years later, his appointment as Decamp Professor of Bio-Ethics at Princeton University ignited a firestorm of controversy, though his ideas about abortion and infanticide were hardly new. In 1979 he wrote, ‘Human babies are not born self-aware, or capable of grasping that they exist over time. They are not persons; therefore, the life of a newborn is of less value than the life of a pig, a dog, or a chimpanzee.’”

Klusendorf then observed that in essence, Singer “espouses a doctrine known as functionalism, the belief that what defines human persons is what they can and cannot do,” which essentially justifies infanticide in the form of a sophisticated version of the ancient Greek practice of leaving defective infants on a mountainside to die from exposure. This demonstrates how we have become, in Dennis Prager’s term, “a pre-Christian society.” (I would even say pre-Sinaitic or pre-Abrahamic.)

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire reports that “A group of Christian pro-life activists, including an 89-year-old survivor of a communist prison camp in Eastern Europe, face over a decade in prison after they were convicted on Tuesday in a federal trial in Michigan… The seven were prosecuted by the Biden administration, which has been using the conspiracy against rights charge, originally designed for the Ku Klux Klan, to go after pro-life activists. They face over 10 years in prison and hundreds of thousands in fines upon sentencing.” This is truly scandalous.

What motivates this perversion? I can see at least three reasons:

Ideological, as part of the Left’s campaign to overturn conventional morality and religion to further its takeover of America and the West. This is likely the primary motivation of teachers and librarians, who are, sadly, predominantly female. Pecuniary, as the medical profession sees the opportunity to create a multibillion-dollar industry; and Environmental, as the Left regards planet Earth as being dangerously overpopulated, and gender transitioning, which likely causes sterility, as a means of population reduction.

Granted, there are glimmers of hope. In her video, Dr. Grossman noted that a 2024 report in France described sex reassignment in minors as potentially “one of the greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine,” while Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of Britain’s Royal College of Pediatrics, in a report commissioned by the British National Health Service, concluded that “there is no evidence medical interventions benefit gender-distressed young people. What the kids need is counseling.” (Sadly, the United States and Canada aren’t following suit.)

Furthermore, Dr. Grossman has published a book called You’re Teaching My Child What? that offers parents guidance on dealing with the cesspool of public education, and The Daily Wire reports that “[t]he American Society of Plastic Surgeons…disagrees with ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors,” especially surgery, after Doctors Protecting Children called upon “the medical professional organizations of the United States…to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.”

Nevertheless, we must face the facts. It has been said that the measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members. By that standard, both the war on children and the contemptible treatment of elders dying of Covid by hospital authorities who wouldn’t let their family members come visit to say farewell, illustrate how ours is becoming a sick society, one that grows more dangerously ill with every passing day.

