Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force carried out a surgical strike using IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence on Wednesday to eliminate a Hamas terrorist command and control center embedded in a Gaza City compound that served as the Ibn Al-Haytam school.

The command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilian communities.

Advertisement





Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence, the IDF emphasized.

The terrorist organization routinely uses Gaza schools, hospitals, homes and mosques as terrorist bases from which the direct and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: