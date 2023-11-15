Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton asked why.”

This quote by Bernard Baruch highlights the importance of curiosity and persistent learning.

Learning, questioning and critical thinking are values that Judaism has always naturally fostered, encouraged and celebrated.

At a time when we see that nuanced and rational thought are rare and apparently incredibly difficult, even among “sophisticated” thinkers, we need to lean in to these values even more. When we are constantly being gaslit, silenced and dehumanized we need to remember who we are, where we came from and where we aim to be.

Our focus should continue to be educating ourselves and the younger generation on Jewish history, our ethnicity, our religion and our culture. Am Yisrael chai!

