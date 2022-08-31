Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It says to speak to the House of Jacob and tell the People of Israel, “Who are the house of Jacob? And Rashi says – Bais Yaakov refers to the women! The women come first! They precede the men.

Shmos Rabah says that this is the first time there is a differentiation between man and woman. Give the woman the laws for them and give the men the laws for them. The laws that each one of them could handle. We are about to receive the Torah from Har Sinai. HaRav Shamshon Refael Hirsch writes that the women don’t need all the mitzvot. That is why they are exempt from lots of mitzvot.

Dr. Leah Himelfarb writes, “The women are closer to perfection or completion so they got the laws that they needed. The men had a lot more mitzvot to do so they got more intricate information.”

So why the women first? Because they would learn the Torah that they needed to learn and then tell it to the children. They would teach the children!