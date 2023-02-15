Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It was a timeout. Fourth quarter of a tight game. I was feeling nervous, because right after the timeout I was up to shoot two big free throws. With one sentence, my coach transformed my fear into confidence. He said to the team, “After Tamir makes the two free throws, we’ll press full court.” Not, if – when. His full confidence in me is what gave me the confidence in myself to ultimately go out there and make the shots.

The word bitachon starts with the letters beis and yud, which means “within me.” This represents the faith Hashem has in us. Hashem gives us everything we need to be successful, and knowing that should give us tremendous confidence to live a life full of bitachon.

Knowing my coach believed in me during the timeout gave me the confidence to make the free throws. Similarly in our daily lives we must remember that everything we need is already “within me” because Hashem believes in me. This should give us that faith we need to always make the big shot in life and help make this world a dwelling place Hashem could call his home court.