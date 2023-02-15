Home review In Print Word Prompt – BITACHON FeaturesWord Prompt Word Prompt – BITACHON By Jewish Press Staff - 24 Shevat 5783 – February 15, 2023 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt/word-prompt-bitachon/2023/02/15/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt/word-prompt-bitachon/2023/02/15/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Headlines The Knesset Knesset Passes Law Stripping Israeli Citizenship from Convicted Terrorists & Families Business and Economy Energean Announces First-Ever Israeli Crude Export to Global Markets Latest News Stories The Knesset Knesset Passes Law Stripping Israeli Citizenship from Convicted Terrorists & Families Business and Economy Energean Announces First-Ever Israeli Crude Export to Global Markets Health and Medicine United Hatzalah Inaugurates 3-Chopper Air Medevac Service Turkey Israel to Consider Using Turkish Pipeline to Sell Its Gas to Europe Settlements 4 Border Guard Cops Abuse Otzma Yehudit Female MK Religious & Secular in Israel Major Liberal Orthodox Journalist Comes Out, Rehashing Debate of Homosexuality in Religious Community News Briefs Jerusalem Major Fire in Central Jerusalem, Cause Unclear News Briefs Syrian Refugees in Turkish Earthquake Shocked to Be Treated by Israelis Sponsored Post High-Tech Solutions for an Ancient Burial Tradition Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Health and Medicine United Hatzalah Inaugurates 3-Chopper Air Medevac Service Left vs. Right Major Client Complained, Partners Ousted David Hodak Who Preached Violence Against Judicial Reform Yishai Fleisher Three Muslims and a Settler On Campus / Education Antisemitic Arab Professor Says She Is targeted by GWU, StandWithUs