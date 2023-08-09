Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In our daily prayers, we ask v’sahbeinu m’tuvecha, we should be satisfied with Your goodness. When I was in yeshiva, my friend Reb Yossi Rabinowitz shared with me a beautiful idea about this. Reb Yossi asked the following question: why do we ask to be fulfilled by G-d’s goodness, shouldn’t it be enough to ask for good?

I thought his answer was very moving. The Talmud (Yoma 74b) says that blind people are not able to be fully satisfied when they eat. Part of the enjoyment of food is the sumptuous presentation and delicious anticipation. Life sometimes feels like being a blind person in a restaurant. “It’s going to be good,” they say. “It will be good,” they insist. But we want to see G-d’s goodness. We want to be satisfied from His goodness. V’sahbeinu m’tuvecha.