I’m 16 and am starting to do something that I’ve been waiting to do my entire life – I’m beginning to drive.

Most of the lessons are focusing on obtaining the “feel” of driving. A non-driver knows how the wheel works, but you have to put that knowledge into practice.

Then there was one thing I was not aware of until I got behind the wheel, and that was the usage of the mirrors.

Mirrors are great, but they have faults. One fault is that they have blind spots.

All can seem clear, but the danger is there. That’s why a person can’t solely rely upon their mirrors, they need to look with their own eyes.

In life, we also have blind spots. There will be decisions that come our way that we will not be able to fairly judge, our biases or desires will blind us.

It is imperative that we speak with people whom we trust when it comes to important decisions. People who have a different vantage point and who will point out to us what is there in our blind spot.