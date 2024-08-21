Photo Credit: Jewish Press

All of us likely agree that it is highly encouraged to spread the sentiment of “good morning” in every venue possible.

Walk past a stranger on the way to work and say, “Good morning.” Send a text or email early in the morning and start with “Good morning.” Call a company or service-oriented business after 9 a.m. and begin the conversation with “Good morning.”

Kudos to those who give better impressions of themselves and our people by regularly adhering to these practices.

The only adjustment I want to encourage is when addressing members of our own community switch from “good morning” to boker tov. This simple move will remind others that we have our own special national language and that, ideally, we would love to be in circumstances where boker tov is the preferred method of early morning greeting.

At JM in the AM we broadcast Israel’s newscast in Hebrew once a day simply to strengthen the connection that Diaspora Jewry has to Israel.

Adopting boker tov as a daily greeting can enhance that connection as well.

