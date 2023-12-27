Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There is much attention paid to diversity and inclusion in society. Some people have difficulties fully participating in everyday life and basic ethics suggests we should accommodate them. Halacha embraces the concept of inclusion as well. Just look how one can use a cane, an ambulatory aid, on Shabbos. If there is no eruv, one cannot carry an item outside on Shabbos, but if a Jew needs a cane to walk then a cane can be used even without an eruv (Igros Moshe 4:90).

Such halachic accommodations allow for Jews who would be limited in participating in communal Shabbos activities if they need a cane and were not allowed use of it without an eruv on Shabbos. To be sure, this inclusive accommodation is governed by Hashem’s will. As opposed to inclusivity quotas, this halachic inclusivity is a by-product of comporting oneself to G-d’s will, not due to diversity and inclusion being goals in themselves. Jews who need a cane utilize a cane on Shabbos without an eruv because halacha allows them the ability to do so, thereby making this inclusivity a good deed primarily because it is compelled by G-d’s will.