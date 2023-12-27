Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I have come to love my cane.

Now that I am past 80 years young, I have a cane and a walker and I bless both of them.

When I am sitting down and have great grandchildren around, they take my cane and it becomes transformed to a horse or to a magic wand, and that gives me added pleasure, or should I say nachas, watching them play.

I used to sit and remember, with nostalgia, the days when I didn’t need a cane, but then I stop and count my many blessings, and the cane is actually one of them.

So long live the cane and I pray to also be around to continue to use it.