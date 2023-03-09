Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Real chachma is being able to activate the wisdom one has at the right moment.

I once got in late to an airport and was feeling a bit sick and discombobulated. Suddenly, a lady from the airline appeared and eagerly helped me get my tickets printed and my bags checked. I thanked her, but before I could leave, she threw out a question: “Are you from the Land of Israel? I have always wanted to go to Israel, and touch the tomb of Abraham. In fact, that’s why I work in this airline – to one day get a ticket. But now, with Corona, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to see the Holy Land,” and she cried bitterly.

Advertisement





Then, I reached into my carry-on and took out a beautiful commemorative coin of the forefather Abraham that we, the Jewish community of Hebron, give to donors. I said to her: “You wanted to come to Abraham but couldn’t, so G-d made it that Abraham came to you.”

I will never forget the tears of joy that she cried at that moment.

Hashem worked His great chachma to connect us in that airport, and I thank Hashem that he gave me the chachma to give her that coin – a connection to Him, His beloved Abraham, and His land.