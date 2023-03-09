Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Real chachma is being able to activate the wisdom one has at the right moment.

I once got in late to an airport and was feeling a bit sick and discombobulated. Suddenly, a lady from the airline appeared and eagerly helped me get my tickets printed and my bags checked. I thanked her, but before I could leave, she threw out a question: “Are you from the Land of Israel? I have always wanted to go to Israel, and touch the tomb of Abraham. In fact, that’s why I work in this airline – to one day get a ticket. But now, with Corona, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to see the Holy Land,” and she cried bitterly.

Then, I reached into my carry-on and took out a beautiful commemorative coin of the forefather Abraham that we, the Jewish community of Hebron, give to donors. I said to her: “You wanted to come to Abraham but couldn’t, so G-d made it that Abraham came to you.”

I will never forget the tears of joy that she cried at that moment.

Hashem worked His great chachma to connect us in that airport, and I thank Hashem that he gave me the chachma to give her that coin – a connection to Him, His beloved Abraham, and His land.

Yishai Fleisher is a Contributing Editor at JewishPress.com, talk-show host, and International Spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron, an Israeli Paratrooper, a graduate of Cardozo Law School, and the founder of Kumah ("Arise" in Hebrew), an NGO dedicated to promoting Zionism and strengthening Israel's national character. Yishai is married to Malkah, and they live in the settlement of Efrat with their children.