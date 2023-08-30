Photo Credit: Jewish Press

While classically the Diaspora refers to geographic relocation and isolation, I can’t help but think about individuals who feel isolated from their communities as if in personal diasporas. As our communities grow, we can do better to recognize those who feel they can’t fit “the mold.”

Whether it’s communal infrastructures that inadvertently exclude couples and single women and men without children, strict cultural expectations for how children should look or act, physical structures that are inaccessible to some, or financial elitism, there is so much more we can do to encourage belonging. Doing so can prevent a “Diaspora” from within.