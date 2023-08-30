Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Diaspora refers to anywhere outside of the land of Israel.

Diaspora Jews are Jews living anywhere but in Israel.

For too many years, I lived in New York while dreaming about living in Israel.

In fact, whenever I was asked where I live, I would say, I work in New York but my heart is in Israel.

A few years ago, I fulfilled my dream and I now live in Israel. I recently had heart surgery and now even my heart is here full time and I am no longer a Diaspora Jew.

To all my loved ones and friends, and to everyone I know, when the time is right for you, leave the Diaspora and come join me.