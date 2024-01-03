Photo Credit: Jewish Press

They say “Fame is Fleeting.” They also say everyone gets their 15 minutes of fame. I want to offer an alternative view of these well-known observations.

The 15-minute claim is confirmation of the suspicion that all or most human beings are seeking out the episode or circumstance that will land them on the front page or garner the largest number of likes. That is the reality for the large group of people who think fame is a positive and worthwhile experience. Everyone “gets” their 15 minutes because they feel it is a goal worth striving for.

Meanwhile, the fleeting aspect of fame might be much more than an average observation. It reflects a healthier and more positive perspective of the idea of fame.

If one were to internalize the philosophy of fame being fleeting, whether they are famous or not, they will enjoy a much better outlook on the idea of fame to begin with and it will certainly encourage a more modest and therefore, healthier approach.

Sorry for being so philosophical, but often it’s a good idea to read more into the casual observation than not.