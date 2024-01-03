Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In our celebrity-obsessed society, the concept of ‘fame’ – often associated with the word fortune – is something to be admired. It’s built upon the American dream of the quiet neighborhood kid who rose through the ranks to become a leader or an athlete or a performer or a statesman, and acquiring fame along the way as everyone considers him the ultimate success story.

But the reality can be quite different.

While it’s certainly admirable when those who work hard are recognized for their efforts, fame is clearly not the ultimate goal. In fact, it can become the ultimate distraction. In the end, it’s not the fame but the achievement that matters.

In my work in the political sphere, I connect with many wonderful people who are committed to assisting those less fortunate and making this world a better place. Some are famous, but many are not. In fact, I often find that the quiet unassuming individual who works behind the scenes and does tremendous chesed, volunteers, donates to worthy causes, respects others, and achieves his goals quietly and efficiently are the true heroes.

Nobody is putting their name on a building or honoring them at an event. They haven’t achieved fame in the traditional sense of the word. But they are holding up the world with their humility, their dedication, and their unwavering pursuit of the common good. We salute them.