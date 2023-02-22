Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I was growing up, women had yellow-gold engagement rings and wedding bands. When I got engaged, the style had changed to white gold. Suddenly, yellow gold engagement rings looked tacky. The contrast of the sparkly white diamond to the yellow of the gold looked clashing, outmoded and inelegant. Your mother wore yellow gold rings. New kallahs wore white gold. If a kallah in the early 2000s – and still today – received a yellow gold engagement ring… well, someone was stuck in the 80s.

The funny thing about trends is our personal tastes and preferences seemingly go out the window. What if, gasp, a young kallah actually prefers a yellow gold engagement ring to a white gold one? Is she hopelessly forgone? Has she committed social suicide? Or maybe she’s ahead of the curve, starting the new trend, back to what was popular before, and before everyone else.

When it comes to fashion, our eyesight seems to literally change. Looks that were au courant one year are tirelessly outdated the next. Why can’t we be the ones to determine what styles we like? Why do our tastes, and our choices, have to be determined by the next Tiffany’s ad?