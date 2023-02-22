Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Ask any lady what gold means to her and she will think of the beautiful jewelry her husband has bought for her. And I must confess that my husband bought me very beautiful golden jewels. But when I think of gold, I think of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem of Gold was made famous by the late Naomi Shemer. She wrote the song during the Six-Day War in June 1967. I always loved that song and now that I live in Jerusalem, it takes on even more meaning for me. I watch the sunrise in the morning and the city is bathed in sunlight and that gives it its golden hue.

Once I was at the Kotel early in the morning and the sun shone on those very walls. It brought tears to my eyes. I have a wall of windows in my apartment, and every evening I try to watch the sunset. First it’s bright yellow and then it’s pink and orange and all of it is golden. Yes, my JERUSALEM OF GOLD, I will love you.