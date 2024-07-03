Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I think of hamburgers, I think of America. Land of the free. Home of the brave. And prime consumer of the all-beef patty, which begat one of the best American inventions ever: the backyard barbeque. Here’s why:

It’s not a three-day yom tov. You don’t have to have anyone sleep over. You don’t have to build a hut or turn your kitchen over. You don’t even have to make homemade bread – you can just buy the darn buns.

You don’t need to get special clothes or your sheitel done. Sneakers are acceptable.

You get to use paper plates without judgment.

You don’t even have to cook that much beforehand, because cooking those patties up during the gathering is expected.

Also, for some reason, grilling hamburgers has no gender stereotype, and you might just as easily find a man turning the patties over as the woman of the house. I quite like that.

Most importantly, the backyard barbeque is a way for us to just get together and have fun eating and schmoozing. Even the cooking piece is social: one person stands there and grills while everyone else watches and comments on the grilling.

Advertisement





So, have fun and fire up that grill! Load up on those hamburgers! I’ll have mine with some extra ketchup, please.

Share this article on WhatsApp: