Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Yum! Hamburgers! When you think of July 4th, how can you not think of firing up some burgers on the grill? I love to barbeque. In fact, I have been known to do it with three feet of snow on the ground. I barbeque chicken, lamb chops, vegetables, and even fruit, but nothing beats the good old fashion hamburger.

Hamburgers are one of my favorite foods to use to build up an amazingly delicious sandwich. I have a rule though: once you flavor and layer your hamburger with whatever you want, you cannot put it down. Otherwise, you risk ruining the sandwich by making the bread soggy with all the juices that come out. You also risk the sandwich just breaking apart. Hamburgers have to be eaten in one sitting. You want each bite to be the perfect bite. In this sense, you can take it as a life lesson: Grab life like it’s a hamburger and take a big bite out of it.

