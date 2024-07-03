Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Just hearing the word “hamburgers” makes me think of a warm summer evening, sitting with my family, and smelling that delicious meat on the grill. Some of my best childhood memories include barbecues, where my extended family and I would get together, swim in the pool, eat yummy food, and watch the fireworks at night. I’d go home with a full belly, and a full heart.

Today, I love trying to recreate those moments with my husband and daughters and make new memories that will surely last a lifetime. I love being a mommy, and being able to give my children these wonderful experiences. After all, family time is the best time. My hope is that one day, my daughters pass on our traditions to their own children, and I can sit back with my burger and Coca-Cola, squeezing my husband’s hand and sitting in my rocking chair as we watch our grandkids have an absolute blast.

