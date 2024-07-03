Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg; Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

State Attorney Amit Isman has asked AG Gali Baharav Miara to launch a criminal investigation against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on suspicion of inciting violence against the residents of Gaza, Khan 11 News reported Tuesday night. Both the prosecutor and the AG have not confirmed the report.

Minister Ben Gvir, said: “Unbelievable! The state attorney is trying to prosecute an Israeli minister for ‘incitement’ against the citizens of an enemy country, who danced for the blood of our soldiers in the streets of Gaza on October 7.”

Accusing the prosecutor and the AG of tailoring a lawsuit against him “on live TV,” Ben Gvir said, “Instead of the Shin Bet and the State Attorney carrying out targeted assassinations in Gaza, they are trying to do a targeted assassination of an Israeli minister in Israel.”

Kan 11 reported that many inside the state prosecution have rejected the notion of investigating Ben Gvir, and the best explanation to have come out for this bizarre move is that this is an effort to show the Criminal Court in The Hague that the Israeli judicial system is handling extremists inside the government.

Indeed, the Prosecution and the AG’s office stated that “As the State of Israel informed the International Court of Justice in The Hague, all statements on the matter that may amount to a criminal offense are being examined. Contrary to publication, no decisions were made on the matter by the heads of the law enforcement system.”

