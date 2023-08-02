Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I was recently chatting with a friend about how I could never live up to those popular influencers on Instagram. You know, the ones with the perfect clothing and designer high heels and beautifully manicured nails. No, I was just a mom who shops on Amazon and doesn’t always wear makeup and doesn’t even know how to use a filter to make myself look more presentable.

“Why are you trying to be one of these women?” this friend said to me. “They are Barbie. People can’t relate to Barbie. But they can relate to you. Just be you. Be your authentic self.”

She was right, of course. Hashem creates each and every one of us to be special in our own way. Why waste our lives comparing ourselves to others? I don’t even like to spend money on getting my nails done or wear high heels. They’re uncomfortable! And trying to be someone else is uncomfortable too. It’s exhausting. Hashem gave you a unique mission, and only you can fulfill it. You’re unique. You’re a beautiful soul. Like my friend said, be your authentic self.