Tisha B’Av, marks the saddest day of the Jewish year and falls on the “heels” of the three weeks. The three weeks start with a fast day where we commemorate five tragic events that took place on this day including the walls of Jerusalem being breached and it ends on Tisha B’Av when the temple was lit on fire and ultimately destroyed.

I find it interesting that the three weeks are always in the summer months, a time when we feel free and happy, and all of a sudden, we are hit with a mourning period where nine of those days we refrain from swimming, eating meat, and drinking wine.

However, they say there is more to the three weeks than fasting and lamentation. Our sages tell us that those who mourn the destruction of Jerusalem will merit seeing it rebuilt with the coming of Mashiach. Furthermore, if we learn about the structure, function and significance of the temple during this time of year, it is as if we are actually rebuilding it.

So, despite our sadness during this time, we do see hope and a light at the end. And the we have Shabbat Nachamu falling on the heels of Tisha B’Av. We always have a light at the end, and if we just push through we will be able to see it and we should be able to merit the rebuilding of the Bais HaMikdash in our time.