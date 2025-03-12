Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I recently caught myself saying “good luck” again. I had always avoided it because my rebbeim taught me we don’t have luck; we have Hashem and we wish “hatzlacha” rather than “good luck.” It is such an accepted manner of speech, however, that I find my students appreciate the positive encouragement and receive the message as supportive. So, I heard myself using it more casually and thinking it lands well.

Nevertheless, when reflecting on this word for the prompt, I believe a deeper aspect of my initial reluctance has emerged. It isn’t just that I was taught not to use the term; it is that I don’t want to be subject to any sort of luck situation. I believe, and tell my children and talmidim so, that we have the opportunity to be matzliach in ways the defy luck of the draw, nature and happenstance. Saying otherwise, or modeling otherwise, seems like I am indeed abandoning that belief and who knows if a different perspective will seep in from my saying so.

The Purim story is a clear reminder of just how far our lives are from happenstance and I needed the reminder. Good bye, “good luck,” wishing you much hatzlacha.

