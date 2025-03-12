Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Have you ever felt like some people just seem luckier than others? In Judaism, we have a word for that – mazel. It’s often translated as “luck,” but it really means something deeper. The word comes from a root that means “to flow,” like something streaming down from the heavens. Some believe mazel is like the way the stars and planets affect our lives, shaping things like wealth, health, or even the kind of day we’re having.

But here’s something special – Judaism also teaches, “Ein mazel l’Yisrael,” which means “The Jewish people aren’t ruled by mazel.” That’s another way of saying that while circumstances influence us, they don’t control us. Through kindness, prayer, and good choices, we can change our path.

Imagine life like a river. Mazel might be the current, but we still have a paddle. Giving to others, doing good deeds, and believing in something greater than ourselves can shift the tide in beautiful ways. So maybe luck isn’t just about what happens to us – it’s about what we do with it. And that’s a wonderful thing.

