Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Literally, Magen David means the Shield of David. But this simple six-sided star is more than just a shield, it has become a symbol of Jewish culture and religious identity.

Throughout our history, Jews have been prosecuted, ridiculed, murdered, and stripped of our Jewishness. We have been told we cannot be Jewish and proud citizens, we cannot be Jewish and equals, we cannot even be Jewish and human. But throughout all that ugliness, the Magen David carried on, persevering through the pain and suffering we had to endure. We wear it proudly, showing the world who we are and what we stand for. The Jewish people will never back down or disappear, we will continue to hold steadfast in our mission to bring light, joy, and peace onto this world. The Magen David is a testament to our mission and our existence. Wherever we go, whatever place we have to temporarily call home, the eternal home of the Jews will always lie within the center of those timeless six corners.

“But You, O L-rd, are a shield about me, my glory, He who holds my head high” (Tehillim 3:4).