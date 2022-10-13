Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Jerusalem March, organized by the city, is set to take place on the third day of Chol Hamoed Sukkot (Thursday, Oct. 13) in the capital, with some celebrations already in process.

Thousands of people are expected to participate.

According to the Jerusalem municipal website, the Jerusalem March actually has three parts: a morning walk; the main event at Sacher Park; and the parade in the streets of the city.

Jerusalem District Police say they are prepared for the inevitable traffic snarls expected to result from the event.

“The police will act to maintain security and order, secure the marchers and block and direct traffic in accordance with the axes of the march, and its progress,” police said in a statement.

“Drivers and march participants are asked to obey instructions from police officers, and to be patient,” police added.

The event at Sacher Park, slated for 10 am to 3 pm, includes a performance by music group The Revivo Project, as well as those by dance and singing groups; performances of gymnastics and acrobatics; performances for children; an entertainment area for children; workshops and more.

The main parade is set to step off at 3 pm from Ben Zvi Bezalel Street next to Sacher Park (Gan Sacher), and to conclude at the “First Station” facility near the Baka and German Colony neighborhoods.

Groups from Israel and the around the world, including marching bands, IDF soldiers, flag bearers, street artists, dance troupes and others are participating, with marchers starting to gather at 2 pm on Ben Zvi Boulevard.

The parade is set to begin at 3 pm on Bezalel Street, proceed down Hillel and King David streets, and end at the First Station entertainment complex.

City streets to be closed to traffic from 1:30 pm to 6 pm include:

Ben Zvi (from Agrippas to the Rupin intersection)

Bezalel

Ben Yehuda

Shmuel Hanagid

Bari

King George (HaMelech George)

Agron

Hillel

Ben Sira

King David (HaMelech David)

David Remez

Rabin Boulevard (from Zusman toward Ben Zvi)

It’s important to note that all of the streets that feed into these arteries are going to clogged at best, and possibly also closed for most of the event.

Estimated traffic disruptions are expected from 8:30 to 1 pm on Jabotinsky, Hanasi, Ha’ari, Metudela and Sa’adia Gaon streets.

Those heading north on Emek Refaim Street and Bethlehem Road should use Kikar Tzahal Tunnel.

Those coming to Jerusalem should turn onto Herzl/Begin boulevards, preferably via Highway 9.

Parking will be completely prohibited on the following streets until 6 pm at least: Ben Zvi Boulevard

Hillel

Ben Sira and

King David Streets.

Vehicles parked in violation of the traffic laws and in no-parking areas will be towed, the municipality warns.