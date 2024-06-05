Photo Credit: Jewish Press

If I had to tally the subjects of the most popular questions in my shul’s Pesach Questions Whatsapp Group, questions relating to almond milk on Pesach would be high on the list. As people contend with lactose intolerance and other health concerns, alternative milks are quite popular – and many of the usual varieties like soy and oat are unsuitable for Pesach altogether, or off limits for Ashkenazim.

The Rema (Yoreh Deah 87:3) anticipated the popularity of these substitutes when he wrote that anyone cooking a meat product in almond milk should place almonds on the table, to indicate the origin of the liquid and to avoid mar’is ayin, or the appearance a halachic violation. Rav Yehonasan Eybeschutz (Kreisi Upleisi, Yoreh Deah 87:8) writes that mar’is ayin is not applicable when the potentially suspect action is commonplace, and provides almond milk as an example. When milk substitutes are ubiquitous, people will assume that the liquid is plant-based, and not a dairy product and there is no need for any special indication otherwise.

“Honey and milk under your tongue.” These are the words of Shir HaShirim 4:11. Devarim Rabbah 7:3 tells us that milk and honey are used here as a metaphor for Torah. “Fake” milk provides us with expanded culinary opportunities, but we should always seek the real thing – pure Torah, non-synthetic and unadulterated.