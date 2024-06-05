Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word “milchig” (sometimes spelled “milchik”) is the Yiddish word for dairy (food or utensils). It is borrowed from the German “milchig” of the same meaning, and both are cognate with the English word “milky” (like in the “Milky Way” galaxy.) However, the German and English words mean “resembling milk,” since only Hebrew had the need for a word to describe dairy dishes.

Perhaps surprisingly, despite the ancient tradition of separating meat and milk in Judaism, Hebrew only gained an adjective for “dairy” fairly recently. In halachic literature, usually we find phrases using the noun “chalav” (milk) as in “ma’achalei chalav” (foods of milk) or “keli shel chalav” (utensil of milk). The same phrasing would be found for meat (“fleshig”) food and utensils, where they would use the noun “basar” (meat).

There are some cases in the Shulchan Aruch where an alternate phrase for dairy is used – cholevet. For example, in Yoreh Deah 94:1, there is mention of a “kaf cholevet” – a dairy spoon. However, cholevet is actually a verb, originally meaning “to provide milk,” like a “parah cholevet” (milk-giving cow).

Only in the modern era, did Hebrew gain a real adjective for dairy: “chalavi,” alongside one for meaty – “besari.” (A Hebrew adjective for pareve was also coined, “stami,” but it’s not popularly used.)

While the average Israeli won’t know the word “milchig,” they will know the English cognate “milky.” It’s the name of a very popular chocolate dairy pudding.