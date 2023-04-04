Photo Credit: Jewish Press

While we are told not to rely on miracles, one hears about their occurrences on a daily basis when living in Israel.

A few weeks ago, an oleh from Far Rockaway was driving with his wife on Route 60 from their home in Itamar to Jerusalem. While passing through the Palestinian town of Huwara, David Stern stopped for an Arab pedestrian who then pulled a gun and shot Stern in the head.

Stern, 44, managed to reach for his own handgun and fired back at the terrorist ten times before driving off and then bandaging himself before a Magen David Adom ambulance finally arrived.

From his hospital bed in Petach Tivkah, David thanked G-d and the Jewish people for their prayers and support. He urged Israel’s government to do more to protect those living in Judea and Samaria, “We cannot go on like this. It was a miracle that we survived the attack, but what about the next family?”

David Ben Gurion famously remarked that “In Israel, in order to be a realist you must believe in miracles.”

We can’t rely on miracles, but we must believe in them.