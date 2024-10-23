Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This is the “vinch” (How would Webster’s define that? Toughie. Vehamayvin yavin.) that I offer my friends on social media every year:

A git g’mar yuntif l’alter ksiva v’chasima chag tovim gitten moed sameach umetukah greengen toonis l’chaim easy gebentched tov fast l’shalom tikoosive v’seechoosime kvittel l’shana tovah zeesen yoor gitte shavua tzom vuch kal Indigenous Columbus People’s Day!

There, all of October is completely covered.

I wish all of that to you as well!

Speaking of translations, I wondered what Google would have to say about “Moed.” It apparently thinks it’s the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Yeah, way off.

But you know what’s not way off? October 7/Shmini Atzeret. We’ll have our fun during our moed – some folks will be able to get away from work and entertain the kids; some will have our in-laws/parents over to do that for us while we do our blue- or white-collar thing – but at the end of it, we’ll have this heavy day to think about.

Whatever we think, whatever we do, whatever direction our hearts point us to as we come to this yahrzeit, let’s be sure to fill it all with meaning.

