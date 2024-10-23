Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As I write this, there are three, three-day Yom Tovs, or “moeds” coming up.

9 days of moed = 27 meals = 54 challahs.

A lot of shopping. A lot of cooking. A LOT!

But I think that might be the point. I read a piece by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks in which he asked a compelling question: In American, which is the most observed Jewish holiday, even among non-observant Jews? The answer is Passover – the holiday with the most prep, labor and complexity!

How counterintuitive. Wouldn’t you think that it would be the easiest holiday that would have the most people celebrating? Something like, say, Shavuot which has no chametz or seder and is just two days long. Shouldn’t easier be more celebrated?

No. He went on to suggest that because it’s hard, because it’s a lot, that’s precisely what made it “stick.” The labor is what made kids – even those that grew up less observant – to realize it’s important. The work itself demonstrates what we value.

You don’t invest time on things that you don’t value. You invest time on things that matter.

So, as you chop, dice, sauté, broil, grill and bake, remember that yes it’s tiring. It’s A LOT. But that your work matters.

And also: please know, deep down, that if you want to serve bagels and cream cheese for one of the meals? That’s really OK. (I know I’m going to!)

Wishing a very happy Moed to you and your family.

