Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word schnapps evokes a scene from the play Fiddler on the Roof, of a group of bearded east European Jewish men sitting around a table with herring and kichels wishing a l’chaim as they down several shot glasses of schnapps, which is an alcoholic drink.

Over 50 years later, men pile out of the sanctuary as the rabbi begins his drasha to partake in the kiddush club, where they enthusiastically indulge in several bottles of whiskey, scotch and other alcoholic beverages. Sometimes they invite the teenage sons of their friends who wander by to join them.

Advertisement





And herein is the problem. For boys with possible addictive personalities, or even typical teenage angst or stress who discover that alcohol can make them feel mellow, their introduction to alcohol can lead to future lifelong, dire issues that will undermine their marriages and parnassah. A friend who lives near a park told me with dismay and concern how weekly she would see bachurim stumbling around drunk, and vomiting.

A chillul Hashem and shame on the ba’al batim for jeopardizing the health of vulnerable, naive young people.