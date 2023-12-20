Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I think of schnapps, I can’t help but to think of my childhood. Every week I went to shul with my father, and I remember that a kiddush was a little “schnapps” and a piece of dry marble or sponge cake that was quite hard to swallow. Don’t get me wrong, I looked forward to that marble cake every week.

Nowadays, I don’t think a shul kiddush or a kiddush club for that matter even knows what schnapps is, and it’s been some time since I’ve experienced the nostalgia of that marble cake in my mouth. The shul kiddush of today is chock full of the latest charcuterie on the market, a variety of chulents and a beef jerky platter that has everyone licking their fingers.

Gone are the schnapps and cake days – but not forgotten. And I’m hoping for better times for Klal Yisrael and when that time comes let’s share some schnapps and sponge cake together. Am Yisrael chai!