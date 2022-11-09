Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“How are you?”; “How was chag?”; “How was your trip?”

Simple conversation starters.

Advertisement



But for an over-thinking, scrupulously honest person (like… myself), they’re often challenging to answer.

How open should I be? How full of an answer should I give?

Now, I know my fellow conversationalist would be fully satisfied with a simple, “Good. And you?” I think that’s even the preferred answer.

But what does “good” even mean? Passable? Pleasant? Positive?

According to our tradition, isn’t everything good if G-d wanted it?

Recently, I figured out an answer that works for me.

I smile and say, “Thank G-d.” It answers the question (allowing the listener to move on with the discussion if they choose) and it’s an easy way to incorporate G-d into our conversations.

And when I’m the one asking questions, I try avoiding “how” questions. Just in case others have the same experience I do. Instead, I go more specific.

“You just moved! Were you happy with your movers?”

“Did you end up spending chag at home? I know you were back and forth about it.”

“Where did you stay on your trip? What was that like?”