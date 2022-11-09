Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Beyond my personal ordeals, the news is rife with all sorts of vexations. Things are “lo tov“ (not good). Nu? What do we do with this? How can we get to the other side, the side of tov?

“Gam zu le-tovah,” meaning, “this, too, is for the good” was famously said by Nachum Ish Gamzu, teacher of the famed Rabbi Akiva. This phrase cups all our troubles in one hand and looks upon them with patience and even joy. But how? The answer: faith.

Faith is trusting that whatever may come, in the long term or, better yet, the short, everything will work out for our personal and/or communal good.

The even better news is that we don’t have to sit and wait for a miracle. We can be activists in our own or community’s good to come.

Lay out spiritual and/or physical containers to collect the good, the tov, we trust/have faith is coming our way and use prayer to push some of that tov into each other’s containers to shorten our wait time of our incoming tov. Here’s praying for all your best.