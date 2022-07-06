Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Tradition is revering the past. There’s tradition in the secular world; for example, in law, precedent describes following past legal decisions. But, the application of tradition in religious observance has the most meaning to me.

When I light the Shabbos candles, when I bake challah, eat stuffed cabbage on Simchas Torah or knaidels (matzah balls) on the last day of Pesach, I am following the tradition of my classification heritage. What may seem like a minor act to an outsider, is profound to me. It is a link in the chain of Judaism connecting me to my ancestors. It gives me courage and strength knowing that regardless of where I may be at any given time, my actions are significant and meaningful.

Knowing that my children and grandchildren create another link in the chain makes tradition not just a word in my family but a way of life.