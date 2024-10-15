Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Ushpizin brings to mind the special guests that we are honored to receive on Sukkos. My children always ask me to have guests for Shabbos and Yom Tov, and the idea is exciting for me, too. However, I don’t think it would surprise anyone to hear that it is also a great cause of anxiety. On the one hand, it is a lot of work planning and preparing a meal worthy of our guests, but on the other hand, guests always bring our meal to a level that we would not be able to achieve on our own. The divrei Torah is more profound, the singing more passionate, and the appreciation for the occasion that much stronger.

When we open our homes, we create an atmosphere that elevates not just the meal but the entire spiritual experience. The presence of guests brings a sense of fulfillment that makes all the preparation worthwhile. It reminds us that by welcoming others, we honor the mitzvah of hachnasas orchim and grow ourselves in immeasurable ways. The rewards – spiritual, emotional, and even communal – far outweigh the temporary fatigue of preparation. Hosting is a true reflection of the bracha that comes with sharing our homes and hearts with others.

