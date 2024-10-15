Photo Credit: Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

If ever there was a good-news-bad-news story, the latest Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) / Harris Poll survey conducted October 11-13 among 3,145 registered voters is it. Take a look at this slide (all the slides are courtesy of the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, click here to download):

The poll suggests that a huge majority of Americans support Israel – 81%, over Hamas – 19%. It’s a slight increase from September, when 79% preferred Israel. However, here enters the bad news, among voters aged 18-24, only 57% support Israel, versus an insane 43% who favor Hamas. These are America’s next leaders, and they are not on our side. It gets only a little better among ages 25-34: 65% favor Israel and only 35% Hamas.

Advertisement





Among Democrats of all ages, 76% are for Israel, 24% for Hamas, and this will change for the worse by 2034. Republicans are much friendlier, with 85% for Israel, and 15% for Hamas.

CEASEFIRE ONLY WITH HOSTAGE RELEASE

Almost 7 in 10 voters, 68% compared with 32%, support an Israeli ceasefire only conditioned on Hamas releasing the hostages and being disenfranchised. Turns out the aggressive campaign on behalf of the hostages has been successful, Americans got it. Again, the numbers grow worse for our side the younger the voters.

4 in 5 voters, 81% compared with 19%, say Hamas should be removed from Gaza.

THE DAY AFTER

A majority of respondents, 39% (41% in September) believe once the war in Gaza is over, Hamas should be replaced by some kind of new authority, put in place by the Arab nations.

The good news is that 35% would rather have Israel administer the Strip (only 32% in September). And 26% want the Palestinian Authority to run the place again, and hopefully, this time they won’t end up being thrown off the roof by Hamas terrorists.

WHO’S A TERRORIST?

11% of respondents believe Hezbollah is not a terrorist organization. But 25% of voters aged 18-24 say it isn’t. But it gets worse – 52% say it is, and a whopping 37% say they’re not sure.

Hezbollah has been declared a terrorist organization by the Gulf Cooperation Council, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Honduras, Israel, Malaysia, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The fact that 37% of Americans of all ages are not sure about is a major failure of the US educational system.

Only 48% of respondents support Israel’s recent attacks on Hezbollah. 24% oppose it, and a maddening 29% don’t know.

31% want Israel to continue its military operation in Lebanon, 31% want it to stop, and 31% don’t know.

WHAT ABOUT IRAN?

73% of respondents see Iran as a regional sponsor of terror in the Middle East, and 27% don’t.

73% blame Iran for the escalating conflict in the Middle East, and 27% do not.

63% believe Israel is justified in attacking Iran after having been attacked – 37% do not.

54% say Israel should strike Iran’s oil fields, 46% say it should not.

54% say Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear weapons program, 46% say it should not.

IN AMERICA

63% of respondents say the protests on US campuses are mostly about saving lives in Gaza. 37% say they’re a form of support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

65% believe book authors who support Hamas and Hezbollah should not be given a platform on national TV. 35% think it’s OK to invite them.

Share this article on WhatsApp: