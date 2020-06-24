Photo Credit: Courtesy: A&H

Big news for the kosher consumer, Abeles & Heymann’s Glatt Kosher hot dogs are now available at the 503 Trader Joe’s supermarkets nationwide.

Seth Leavitt, CEO of Abeles & Heymann, told JewishPress.com that getting into Trader Joe’s was a 5 year project, that was well worth the wait. This is a foray into the mainstream market for the 65-year-old Glatt Kosher meat company.

Advertisement



Trader Joe’s will be carrying Abeles & Heymann’s 14 oz. beef hot dogs that are gluten-free and have no fillers.

Leavitt said, “I always knew we had an excellent hot dog, and it’s nice to be recognized by one of the top shopping destinations in America, for our commitment to quality, authenticity and great taste.”