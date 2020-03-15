Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Purim is now over, and we can’t wait until next year! Especially my three-year-old son who has been dressing up as a fireman for around a year now in preparation. Purim is a time where candy and nosh reign galore, and I wanted to create a healthier version of a yummy treat for adults and kids to be enjoyed all year round. I had some De La Rosa black tahini in my home, and I incorporated it into chocolate-coated date truffles. The nuttiness of the sesame adds a lot of depth to the dates and chocolate coating. The crushed pistachios on top give the truffles a gorgeous and professional look. The best part of it all is that they are so easy to make! No cooking involved, just a food processor. If you want to leave out the chocolate coating, they taste excellent eaten plain. Trust the testimonial from my little fireman, who said: “Mommy, these taste better than fruit roll-ups!” Enjoy!

Vegan Black Tahini Truffles

Servings: One Dozen

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Allergies: Tree Nuts

Ingredients:

14 oz. container of pitted Medjool dates

¼ c. salted almonds

2 heaping tablespoons De La Rosa black sesame tahini

1 tablespoon shelled pistachios

Chocolate Shell Coating:

12 oz. vegan chocolate chips

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon De La Rosa black sesame tahini

Crushed pistachios, for decorating

Directions:

In a food processor, blend the almonds, pistachios, tahini and dates together until a ball of a dough-like consistency is formed. Roll into small truffles and place on parchment paper.

Freeze until firm.

Melt the vegan chocolate chips, coconut oil, and tahini until smooth. Dip the frozen date balls into the chocolate shell mixture and top with crushed pistachios.

Keep in the freezer until serving. Enjoy!